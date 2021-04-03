Images of the pilot episode of Painkiller, chapter Black Lightning 4×07

The CW network has released the official images of the episode of April 12, “Black Lightning”. A very special chapter within the series as it is the episode dedicated to Painkiller, the pilot chapter of the potential spin-off series dedicated to Painkiller. Depending on the acceptance of the chapter, and depending on the potential that the chain sees, we will have series or not.

In these images we can obviously see Jordan Calloway in his leading role as Khalil, but we also see an important presence of Chantal Thuy as Grace Choi and Nafessa Williams as Anissa, but we also see Alexander Hodge as Philky and James Roch as Donald, whose additions to the series we learned in February. Let’s remember that in addition to Anissa, we will also have Jennifer in the chapter.

PAINKILLER – Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway) is a young man burdened with guilt from his troubled past in Freeland City, where, as the super-enhanced killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and an agent’s weapon. Odell and the dark ASA. After attempting to bury the darkest and most devastatingly deadly part of Painkiller, Khalil has turned away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, to find peace, but peace is never easy for men with pasts like him. by Khalil Payne and Painkiller. When his violent and destructive story crashes into his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is pushed back into action with a new mission: to do justice where he used to deliver punishments, but to do so, he will first have to face his darker side, Painkiller , and take advantage of it.

The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil.
























