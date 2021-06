From Australian TV to American video

Joel Edgerton was born in Blacktown, Sydney, on June 23, 1974. The son of a housewife and a lawyer, acting was his obsession from a young age. It premiered on Australian television with a couple of sporadic appearances on the series ‘The Law of the Bay’. That same year, in 1996, he appeared in the North American production ‘La carrera del Sol’ alongside Halle Berry, James Belushi and Casey Affleck.