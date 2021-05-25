images of the league celebration put the whole of France to shame

The Lille champion of the Ligue1 on the last day and made the surprise jump. The all mighty PSG he was unable to win the championship of his country and the fans of Lille exploded with joy, something that they demonstrated this Monday in the celebration of the title.

The Lille won by 1-2 against Angers and thanks to that victory he was able to stay one point above the PSG. The goals of Jonathan David and Yilmaz they were worth a long-suffering title that ended the three consecutive championships of the Parisians.

The set that trains Christophe galtier It thus achieves the fourth league in its history (1946, 1954, 2011 and 2021). The Lille has been a leader since January and they were finally able to carry out the epic of proclaiming themselves champions of the Ligue1, competition in which there are almighty giants like the PSG, Olympique de Lyon or Monaco.

That is why madness has been unleashed in the city of Lille. Fans took to the streets in the middle of the pandemic to celebrate the title. In addition, the club did not help by taking the bus with the squad and the cup through the streets of the northern city of France.

Without social distance or security measures, fans of the Lille They have grouped together to accompany the team bus. Thousands of people wore the team jerseys, lit their flares and cheered, but these images are already going around the world and are being criticized due to the situation that the whole world is facing due to the coronavirus.