Images of the June 2021 solstice from Gran Canaria

The June solstice marks the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere. For the aboriginal populations of the island of Gran Canaria, it was one of the key dates on their calendar, since it signified the beginning of the harvesting season. We know this thanks to the chronicles and nearly three decades of archaeoastronomical research in the pre-Hispanic sites of the island.

Cuatro Puertas, in Telde, or Risco Caído, in Artenara, promote visible phenomena during these days, which could be related to fertility and agriculture. It is precisely in the so-called cave number 6 of the latter, where the phenomenology is most evident. “Sunlight penetrates through an oculus in the upper part of the cave and illuminates a large panel full of pubic triangles”, explains Juan Antonio Belmonte, principal investigator of the Archaeoastronomy group Canary Islands Astrophysics Institute. “That image is going down the wall, with an astronomical symbolism, possibly associated with fertility, which today eludes us.”

But this cave is so unique that, although the sunlight enters it from the spring equinox to the autumn equinox, reaching its maximum at the summer solstice, the other half year, what performs a similar phenomenology is the light that the full moon projects.

This site is a very important reference in the dynamics associated with the astronomical calendar, so much so that it was a determining factor in the declaration of Risco Caído and the Sacred Mountains of Gran Canaria as a World Heritage Site Cultural Landscape by UNESCO, in July of 2019.