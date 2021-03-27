Images of the Chinese rover on the far side of the Moon

Are the images taken by the Chinese rover YuTu-2 of the far side of the Moon. His odometer has shown that he has traveled 682.77 meters on that surface since his arrival more than 800 Earth days ago as part of the Chang’e 4 mission.

So much the vehicle and its lander switched to idle mode for lunar night last weekend after operating stably during the 28th lunar day of stay, according to the Center for Lunar Exploration and Space Program of the China National Space Administration, cited by Xinhua.

A lunar day and night each equal about 14 days on Earth. The lack of solar energy forces to paralyze the activity of the mission.

Through an analysis of the detection data obtained by the Chang’e-4 probe, Researchers have made a number of scientific discoveries including the mineral composition and the history of the topographic and geological evolution of the landing site.

Researchers from the Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences analyzed the spectral characteristics of the rocks in the rover’s inspection area and they inferred that the rocks likely originated in the Finsen impact crater.

The Yutu-2 rover is currently about 429 meters northwest of the landing site and will move northwest toward the basalt area.