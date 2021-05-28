Images of Samsung’s new headphones are leaked

Among the many Samsung products expected to arrive in the second half of 2021 are the Galaxy Buds 2. The novelty is that the new wireless headphones of the South Korean brand have already been seen in images, although not by decision of the manufacturer. The Federal Communications Commission of the United States (FCC) published the photographs in its database, in a document that had to be confidential.

The images are not too spectacular or of great quality, since they correspond to tests and measurements on the device. Anyway, they are more than enough to appreciate the overall design of the Galaxy Buds 2, which would follow an aesthetic line already tested by Samsung.

The new wireless headphones would be basically identical to the Galaxy Buds Pro. The rounded format and the silicone tip are clearly visible on the device. 9to5Google also mentions the presence of the charging pins located on the inner side of the Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Buds 2 would follow an aesthetic line already tested by Samsung

Samsung debuted the “bean” aesthetic on the Galaxy Buds Live and refined it on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Let the Galaxy Buds 2 follow that line it is part of a logical process, since the bet seeks to capitalize on something that has already yielded positive results.

There is still not much information regarding the technical part of Samsung’s new wireless headphones. Despite the above, according to the Ice Universe leaker, they would offer better sound quality and would keep noise cancellation active.

The Galaxy Buds2 has better sound quality and still has active noise reduction – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 28, 2021

This last point is one of the most relevant. While it is true that these data should be taken under the radar, that the Galaxy Buds 2 are identical to the Galaxy Buds Pro makes it more feasible (or credible, at least) the adoption of active noise cancellation.

Regarding the charging case, AllAboutSamsung accessed a graphic that would show a rectangular design similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Pro. It is not yet known when the Galaxy Buds 2 will be presented, but it is speculated that will appear at the Unpacked event in July next to the new Samsung folding.

