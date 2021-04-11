Images of ‘Requiem for a dream’ on its 20th anniversary

Getty Images / Artisan Entertainment

In 2001 the second film of Darren aronofsky, the enigmatic ‘Requiem for a Dream‘, a stark drama about the dangers of addictions, wherever they come from. Springboard for its director, it also served for its protagonist, a then semi-unknown Jared Leto, vindicate his interpretive capacities. A title that quickly became a classic thanks to its rawness and a musical theme that continues to appear in several trailers a year.

An unforgettable film, for the good and for the bad that is now twenty years old, an ideal excuse to remember in images that controversial jewel of the seventh art.

Collector’s Poster

The poster, mandatory in the rooms of teenagers of the 2000s, as apparently simple as it is recognizable.

Marion and harry

The relationship between Marion and Harry, played by Jared Leto and Jennifer Connelly, a bubble about to explode.

Sara

Sara’s climax (Ellen Burstyn) is finally the star of her show.

Tyrone

Tyrone (Marlon Wayans), king of bartering in times of famine.

The moment

The arm of travel, permanent memory.

Playful aronofsky

Jennifer Connelly ready to show us the world of Marion.

Mother

Darren Aronofsky driving Ellen Burstyn crazy.

Playful Aronofsky II

Ready to immerse ourselves in your mind.

The cameo

Hubert Selby Jr., from author of the play to guard with few manners in a grateful cameo.

Gloria in Cannes

Jared Leto presenting the film at Cannes.

Playful Aronofsky III

Aronofsky very full at the premiere.

Opening night

Jennifer Connelly took Josh Charles to the premiere.

Luxury wayans

Marlon Wayans thinking this was his ticket to drama.

McDonald’s two-way

Christopher McDonald, small and big screen at the same time.

The star

The director accompanies his star, the only Oscar nominee.

