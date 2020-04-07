It’s false. The video in which piles of bodies of victims of COVID-19 appear stacked has not been recorded in any Spanish hospital, nor in Madrid, nor in Barcelona. Nor in the 76 Park Avenue hospital in New York, as some maintain on social networks: Lenox Hill Hospital, which is located at that address, has denied it.

The answer is in the same images of the recording, which has been made at a health center in Ecuador, specifically at the IESS Los Ceibos General North Hospital, in Guayaquil.

Watching the video slowly, towards the 20 second you can hear how a public address over a public address system says: “Hospital General Norte”. A little later, in the second 28, you can see, on one of the black bags, a poster with the name of the person to whom the corpse that is inside corresponds: Zambrano Loor Gilbert, an Ecuadorian citizen residing in Guayaquil passed away on March 29. Until a few days ago, a note of condolences from his colleagues from the Association of Guayas Real Estate Brokers ACBIR-G remained on the internet.

In the video you can also see posters and signage with the colors and design of the Ecuadorian hospital.

Around this recording, impressive due to the number of corpses that are piled up on the hospital floor, montages have been made, with images from other hospitals, and new hoaxes have been hatched, such as Zambrano Loor Gilbert died in a hospital in Beijing , and not in Ecuador.

What is true, and does not have as much echo on social networks, is the dramatic and sad situation that exists in Ecuador, where families remove the corpses of their deceased and their belongings from the houses, for fear of contagion and without let no one take charge of the bodies. As of yesterday there were counted in the country, one of the poorest and with the greatest inequalities among its population, more than 450 bodies abandoned on the streets.

