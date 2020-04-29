Satellite images showing a movement of luxury boats used frequently by North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and his entourage near Wonsan give new evidence that he is at the seaside resort, according to experts who monitor the regime recluse.

Speculation about Kim’s health and location began after his unprecedented absence from the April 15 celebrations, the birthday of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung.

On Tuesday, monitoring website NK PRO reported that commercial satellite images showed that boats that Kim used frequently carried out movements in patterns that led him to believe that he or his entourage may be in the Wonsan area.

The report came after a report last week from a US-based monitoring project, 38 North, which said satellite images revealed what is believed to be Kim’s personal train parked at a station reserved for his use at the house. summer camp.

South Korean and US officials said it was plausible that Kim was there, possibly to avoid exposing himself to the new coronavirus, and expressed skepticism about reports that he has a serious illness.

They warn, however, that Kim’s health and location are closely guarded secrets and that it is difficult to obtain reliable information in North Korea.

The last time the official media of the classified nation reported the whereabouts of their leader was when he chaired an April 11 meeting, but there have been almost daily reports reporting on his letters and diplomatic messages.

