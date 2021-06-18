Images of Kamala Khan in action on the set of the Ms. Marvel series

Although the filming of the series “Ms. Marvel “ Disney + ended officially a few weeks ago, they hit the Internet new images from the shoot. What’s more, this material that now arrives corresponds to a scene that we already saw how it was filmed in its day, at the end of April in the streets of Atlanta. Even those images that were leaked at the time gave official confirmation of the presence of the NICE organization in the series,

The interesting thing is that at the time these other images did not arrive that show young actress Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in action.

The scene is the same seen from time to time. A crowd surrounds Kamala Khan in an area cordoned off by authorities, but now we see that Kamala makes use of any of its powers to defend an apparently wounded Kamran (Rish Shah). We can also see the stuntmen of Iman and Rish in these images.

This Marvel Studios series will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed at Disney Investor Day last December, Kamala will next appear in the second Captain Marvel movie, titled “The Marvels,” alongside Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau from WandaVision (Teyonah Parris).

“Ms. Marvel ”does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to arrive on the Disney + streaming platform in 2021.