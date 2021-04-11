First images of Jude Law as Captain Hook.Alexander molony Y Ever anderson will be the young protagonists. ‘Peter Pan and Wendy‘will premiere on Disney + in 2022.

A few weeks ago the filming of ‘Peter Pan and Wendy‘, the live action version of the animated classic’Peter Pan‘(Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske, Wilfred Jackson, Jack Kinney, 1953), adaptation of the immortal novel by JM Barrie, so it was only a matter of time before the first leaks let us see the expected villain of the film, the always elegant Captain Hook incarnated, this time, by the actor Jude Law.

Long hair, mustache, red vest and, of course, a plastic protection that serves as a mask, is what stands out the most in these first images of the good (because he was always the good) of James Hook.

“Peter Pan has always been one of my favorite stories,” says the director. David lowery. “Partly because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the love, adventure, and imagination that make JM Barrie’s original tale so timeless.”

Lowery, responsible for that impeccable jump into the abyss entitled ‘A Ghost Story‘(2017), he already worked for Disney with’Peter and the dragon‘(2016). “The idea of ​​redefining their iconic characters for a new generation is an opportunity that excites me,” he says. “Not forgetting that the film has an absolutely exceptional cast and crew.”

Starring Jude Law like Captain Hook, the cast also features Jim gaffigan like Smee, Yara shahidi like Tinkerbell, Ever anderson like Wendy, Alexander molony like peter pan, Molly parker like Mrs. Darling, Alan Tudyk like mr darling and the debutantes Joshua Pickering like John, Jacobi jupe like Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk like Tigrilla.

“‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ is the timeless story of a girl who confronts her parents because they want her to study at boarding school,” says the official synopsis. “Wendy escapes and travels with her two little brothers to the magical Neverland. There he meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a little fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon embark on a wonderful and dangerous adventure far, far away from his family and the comforts of home. “

‘Peter Pan and Wendy‘will premiere on Disney + in 2022.

