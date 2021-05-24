Images of Jamie Dornan in ‘The Tourist’, his series for HBO

If we tell you ‘The Tourist’, The movie starring Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie will come to mind. That is precisely the title of the new project of Jamie Dornan for HBO that it has nothing to do with that film from 2010 and that it will surely be part of the best series on the platform in the future. Although for many it will always be Christian in ’50 shades of gray’, Maybe it’s time to turn the page and let the actor get rid of this character and give us different ones. Being critical, the titles based on the novels by EL James do not do him justice as a performer, we prefer to stay with his wonderful role as Paul Spector in ‘The hunt’. By the way, if you like ‘You’ don’t forget to give this series a try because it’s addictive. Jamie as a serial killer is priceless.

His new job will be a fast-paced ‘thriller’ in which he will play a British man who is in Australia. There he will begin to be chased by a truck and the thing ends in a dramatic accident. Some time later, he will wake up in the hospital with amnesia and that is when he has to begin to reconstruct his past to decipher the reasons for that event. “The scripts for ‘The Tourist’ are possibly the most exciting I’ve ever read”says Dornan. Here below you can see his first images in action and the truth is that he is very handsome.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘The Tourist’ will feature six chapters written by Harry and Jack Williams, creators of ‘Fleabag’ and that is a point in its favor. Jamie Dornan will be accompanied by Danielle Macdonald, as a police officer, Hugo Weaving, as head of the investigation, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, a waitress who will help the protagonist in his search for answers. The recording has not started yet, so we will have to wait to enjoy this story that looks very good. In addition, the actor is about to release ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’, a comedy in which we will discover its funniest side.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io