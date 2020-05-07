As a result of the few reopens of the Apple Store that appear with droppers in some countries, We can already see through social networks how these stores are operating. Much of what I imagined a few days ago is true: the Apple stores of the new normal have queues with social distancing and sanitary controls when entering.

Specifically, as we can see in some tweets that have been collected from ., we can see rules such as the distance of two meters between people and temperature controls when entering. The benches and stools inside the stores are much more separated than usual, and therefore they are also scarcer.

Sales and advice, but with precautions

Customers lining up for temperature checks for the reopening of Apple Robina. @ 7NewsBrisbane @ 7NewsGoldCoast pic.twitter.com/Xaru3SYfIG – Carly Madsen (@Carly_Madsen) May 7, 2020

And the doors are open! Signs of retail life at Rundle Mall as customers again peruse the shelves at Apple. @ 9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/gUUsEjwnKm – Lucy Hinton (@ LucyHinton_9) May 7, 2020

Apple Store Doncaster Melbourne #Applenews #appledoncaster #applestore pic.twitter.com/YHbH68sp1h – Loui (@ Magpies035) May 7, 2020

@MichaelSteeber Temperature checks, lines, and face masks to enter the Apple Store on opening day pic.twitter.com/BrUY3YHoth – Moo (@TwoOneOink) May 7, 2020

FIRST GLIMSPE inside Apple Store finally open in Chadstone. # COVID19Aus @Apple @ 9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/zAtwTqoyn6 – Sophia (@Sophia_express) May 7, 2020

As you can see in the video of this last tweet, employees attend to employees also with some distance and minimizing contact with products. Masks and gloves are the order of the day, of course.

At the moment we continue without news of possible reopening of the Spanish or Mexican Apple Stores, although as the de-escalation phase progresses we should see something similar that in all these Australian stores (in Spain perhaps with phase 1). Some Premium Resellers, in fact, are already taking the first steps under strict appointment rules in some cities.

