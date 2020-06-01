The Premier League teams They are making progress towards their return to competition in England, but some of the favorites’ favorites for the title and for Champions League spots could have more problems than expected when it comes to reaching the peak of form. It is the case of Kevin de Bruyne and Harry Kane, stars of Manchester City and Tottenham, respectively, and that They returned to the lawn with apparent overweight.

The images do not leave too much room for doubt due to the flagrance of the prints of both footballers. They might not be the ideal postures at the time of being captured, but both in the case of Kane as, above all, in De Bruyne’s, shows an overweight nothing positive for the resumption of the season with the final stretch still to be held.

Social networks have been the ones that caused the alteration with the figure of From Bruyne and Kane, and some went so far as to assure that the Belgian and the British took “Too much fish & chips” in the weeks of confinement. Others joked when reflected by the figures of these two great footballers, while the most staunch supporters of Manchester City and Tottenham criticized the lack of professionalism of the players.

Opinions for all types, but the only thing that seems clear is that both Kane as De Bruyne will have to work piece by piece in the coming weeks to arrive in optimal conditions at the time when Mourinho and Guardiola require their participation in competition.