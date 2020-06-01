The Premier League teams They are making progress towards their return to competition in England, but some of the favorites’ favorites for the title and for Champions League spots could have more problems than expected when it comes to reaching the peak of form. It is the case of Kevin de Bruyne and Harry Kane, stars of Manchester City and Tottenham, respectively, and that They returned to the lawn with apparent overweight.

The images do not leave too much room for doubt due to the flagrance of the prints of both footballers. They might not be the ideal postures at the time of being captured, but both in the case of Kane as, above all, in De Bruyne’s, shows an overweight nothing positive for the resumption of the season with the final stretch still to be held.

Well, now I can say that I have things from De Bruyne pic.twitter.com/BVHlOVDMeE – Tomy (@TomyRPelech) May 29, 2020

Who is Kevin De Bruyne and what have they done with him pic.twitter.com/REuoShzy7n – RAKITICISM (@andoniiivm) May 29, 2020

Social networks have been the ones that caused the alteration with the figure of From Bruyne and Kane, and some went so far as to assure that the Belgian and the British took “Too much fish & chips” in the weeks of confinement. Others joked when reflected by the figures of these two great footballers, while the most staunch supporters of Manchester City and Tottenham criticized the lack of professionalism of the players.

Opinions for all types, but the only thing that seems clear is that both Kane as De Bruyne will have to work piece by piece in the coming weeks to arrive in optimal conditions at the time when Mourinho and Guardiola require their participation in competition.

The premier returns! And with it the fat Kane and “dewlap” De Bruyne. pic.twitter.com/xSIoS6yTCc – Pistoler (@vanbalas) May 29, 2020

Like if this quarantine has us all like Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane 😱🍔 pic.twitter.com/y9kkXFuqBW – Central Circle (@CCentral_ok) May 29, 2020