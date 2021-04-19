images of Christian Bale on set

Images of Christian bale on the set of filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘. All the films and series of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’Thor: Love and Thunder‘has a release date of May 6, 2022.

Blessed are those who enjoy each of the colorful moments of the fantastic ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘(Taika Waititi, 2017), because one of the most interesting projects on the marvelita table belongs to us right now,’Thor: Love and Thunder‘, the confirmation that Kevin Feige he was right to leave free way to Taika waititi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And it is that the presentation of Phase 4 of the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in the San Diego Comic-Con of 2019 gave much to talk about, especially when the return of Natalie Portman to the saga as the new bearer of the Mjolnir and, therefore, as Almighty Thor.

From that important return to Jaimie Alexander’s play-off as the Asgardian warrior Lady Sif (whom we lost track of after ‘Thor: The Dark World‘), through the arrival of several galactic guardians to the filming in Australia, everything related to this title about the marvelite deity is arousing expectation, which is why we understand the expectation before the first images Christian bale, commissioned to play the title villain, with a gleaming shaved head on set.

Bale will play the ruthless Gorr, the butcher of the gods, a guy disappointed with the divinities willing to ravage Asgard, whatever is currently left of the once powerful kingdom.

With Taika waititi back at the controls, the film will once again feature Chris Hemsworth like God of Thunder, Tessa thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman Y Christian bale as star signings, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘has a current release date of May 6, 2022.

