Images of Barry Allen and Iris West on the set of the movie The Flash

After seeing yesterday the first images of Supergirl on the set of filming the movie “The Flash” now we can see Ezra Miller already Kiersey clemons, protagonists of the first film of the Scarlet Sprinter.

Introduced in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” Iris West’s version of Kiersey Clemons will play a pivotal role in “The Flash” as Barry Allen’s love interest. Details are scant regarding the development of his relationship with Ezra Miller’s character, but several close moments between them would be expected, especially at the beginning and end of the film.

In these images of the filming in London we can see Miller with a look very similar to that of the Justice League movie, but with a suit jacket, next to Iris West. Interesting to see him giving what seems to be some statements for the press, perhaps it is at the end of his father’s trial?

Within all this, it is interesting what we can see in his left hand: a ring, maybe it’s your well-known ring from the comics that you use to store your suit?

There are not many details about the plot of the film that it is known will take inspiration from the arc of the Flashpoint comics in which Barry Allen generates a whole different reality when he decides to travel to the past to remove his mother.