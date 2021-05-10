images from the game of thrones series

First images of ‘The house of the dragon‘by HBO, based on’Fire and blood‘, from George RR Martin, the series will tell us about the beginnings of House Targaryen. ‘The house of the dragon‘will premiere on HBO Max in 2022.

HBO wants to brighten the day for fans of ‘Game of Thrones‘and, for this, nothing like taking a look at the first images of’The house of the dragon‘, the new series set in the world imagined by George RR Martin, who has served on this occasion as co-creator and executive producer.

With Ryan Condal Y Miguel Sapochnik as showrunners, and Clare kilner, Geeta V. Patel Y Greg Yaitanes directors, the series will adapt ‘Fire and blood‘, a novel by Martin himself that will take us 300 years before the events seen in’Game of Thrones‘to immerse ourselves in the fiery history of House Targaryen.

HBO

Although its production began just a few months ago and its premiere date on HBO Max places us in 2022, the production company has already revealed its main cast, including a small introductory text about each character:

– Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: the king’s firstborn, she is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything … but she was not born a man.

– Matt smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen: the younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne. Peerless warrior and dragon rider, Daemon possesses true dragon blood. But it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin …

HBO

– Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Serpent”: Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Serpent”, the most famous nautical adventurer in Westeros’ history, Lord Corlys built his home in a mighty settlement that is even richer than that of the Lannisters and boasts the largest navy in the world.

– Olivia cooke as Alicent Hightower: Otto Hightower’s daughter, Hand of the King and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. He was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle, mastering both courtly skills and keen political acumen.

– Rhys Ifans As Otto Hightower: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto serves with loyalty and fidelity to both his king and his kingdom. From his point of view, the greatest threat to the kingdom is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

HBO

