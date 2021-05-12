Images: Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus for a moment to visit Ferrari



The footballer has always expressed his taste for motor sport.

Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

The flagship footballer of the Juventus of Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo, took the minutes to pay a visit to one of the largest automobile teams in the world: Ferrari. The Portuguese footballer has shown his taste for motor sport and had a little chat with Charles Leclerc Y Carlos Sainz, always in the presence of the official car of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 World Championship.

King & Queen pic.twitter.com/vwopa13S3H – JShare (@Jjuventushare) May 10, 2021

The Italian media faced to capture and spread the moment. Through their official accounts, Ferrari was in charge of showing the moment in which the former Real Madrid footballer met with the two drivers. So much Charles Leclerc, like Carlos Sainz, were pleased with CR7’s visit. Sainz was the most surprised as the pilot has always shown his affinity for the Madrid team. Sainz had confessed a few weeks ago through an interview in ‘Corriere della Sera, that his favorite footballers have been Zinedine Zidane and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

Today we opened the doors of Maranello to a special guest. It was truly a unique experience for @Cristiano. #Ferrari @Charles_Leclerc @ Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/6OYCePGeMP – Ferrari (@Ferrari) May 10, 2021

Cristiano was at the Fiorano circuit, right next to the circuit where Ferrari fine-tune all the details related to their cars and they fine-tune the historic Formula 1 vehicles. The Juventus footballer was not empty-handed, as he gave each driver a T-shirt of the Italian team, with their number and name.

In addition to Cristiano, the president of the Vecchia Signora, Andrea Agnelli, whose family has ties to the Italian vehicle company. This was part of one of the institutional events that the two sports institutions regularly develop.

Cristiano Ronaldo visited the Ferrari factory in Maranello with Andrea Agnelli and John Elkann earlier today. 🏎️📸 pic.twitter.com/9PfQM3Xjvw – Cristiano Ronaldo 7⃣ (@ CRonaldo7egend) May 11, 2021

Finally the Portuguese footballer had the opportunity to share with John Elkann, president of Ferrari, who took him on a tour of the famous car factory. Without a doubt, it is a meeting that strengthened the relations between the institutions.