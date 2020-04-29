The United States Department of Defense has removed the confidentiality of three recordings of “unexplained aerial phenomena”.

This is one of the images captured by the American pilots

The Pentagon stated that the objective of the measure is to “dispel any doubts from the public” about the origin of these images, which were already circulating on the internet.

The videos had already been leaked on two occasions, in 2007 and 2017.

Two of them were released by the American newspaper The New York Times, and the third, by an organization co-founded by former singer of the band Blink-182, Tom DeLonge, to study UFOs (unidentified flying objects) and paranormal phenomena.

After the material was made public, several people claimed that the unidentified flying objects were extraterrestrial.

What appears in the videos?

According to the New York Times, a video from 2004 was recorded by two Navy fighter pilots and shows a circular object transiting near the water in the Pacific Ocean, about 160 km from the American coast.

One of the pilots, David Fravor, reported that the object “accelerated at a speed I had never seen in my life”.

The other two videos are from 2015, and show objects moving through the air, one with spins. “Look at that, man! It’s spinning!” Says one of the pilots.

The Pentagon does not explain the findings of its investigation or details of what exactly is going on in the videos. The published videos can be downloaded on this official website, on the links FLIR, GOFAST and GIMBAL.

In a statement, the agency said: “After a thorough review, the department determined that the authorized release of these videos does not reveal any sensitive systems or capabilities and does not affect investigations into military airspace incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

According to the Pentagon, “the aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain classified as ‘unidentified'”.

DeLonge, of the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences, said he plans to fund research on objects and praised the US government for “starting a great dialogue”.

“After 70 years of disinformation, it is time to make progress in understanding the extraordinary technology observed during these events.”

In an interview with the New York Times, astrophysicists stated that there are several hypotheses to explain what appears in the videos, among them “atmospheric effects, reflections and flaws in the image codes and in the visualization systems of the fighters”.

Former Democratic Senator Harry Reid of Nevada praised the disclosure, but said it was just the tip of the iceberg of research and material collected by the US government.

Analyze in Jonathan Marcus, BBC defense expert

The fascination with the unexplainable is never gone. And the UFO phenomenon is perhaps one of the strongest of these stories, linking uncertainty about worlds other than ours and conspiracy theories about governments, especially the American one.

For centuries, people looked at the sky and tried to explain mysterious objects and lights. But the modern UFO narrative has its roots in 1947, when a farmer found an object in Roswell, New Mexico, initially described as a flying saucer, but later attributed to a secret balloon program to monitor the Soviet Union.

Then, the test base for advanced aircraft, known as Area 51, in the State of Nevada, started to be appointed as a supposed center for UFO studies. It was there that, according to conspiracy theories, the American government sought to exploit advanced alien technology.

Over the years, many of these theories have been refuted. But in 2017, the Pentagon finally admitted that it maintained a long-standing (now defunct) program to study UFOs.

Today, the US Navy prefers to call these unexplained sightings “unidentified aerial phenomena”. But the term change does not interfere with the fundamental question: are we alone in the universe?

