If we mention the name of AirPower, few will have not heard it. Because it is the legendary wireless charger presented by Apple in September 2017 along with the first wireless iPhones. After its official cancellation and subsequent resurgence a few months ago, the filter Jon Prosser claims that Apple has solved its main problem: charging the Apple Watch.

An A11 chip to manage AirPower heat

AirPower was introduced at the same time as the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The first Apple terminals capable of charging wirelessly. For the occasion, Apple introduced a wireless charger able to recharge an iPhone, an Apple Watch and an AirPods wireless case.

The accessory suffered delays and was finally officially canceled by Apple. The company cited not having been able to achieve the quality standards they expected as the main cause, without giving more details. The rumors claimed that it was because they had failed to contain the heat produced by the prototype.

And it is that AirPower was characterized because we could leave a compatible device anywhere on the mat and start loading. Something that no other wireless charger has achieved, since there is always a specific area to place the devices. In March, Prosser already indicated that the engineers had not given up and had retested. And a month later, they were testing a prototype called C68 with an A11 chip that would help manage heat dissipation.

Now and in the photos that head this section, we see an Apple Watch being loaded onto an AirPower mat. Prosser says that Apple has managed to run its watch on the prototypes of the charger. Of course, it is striking that the company has had to resort to the same processor as the iPhone X in order to give it “intelligence” when it comes to managing heat.

