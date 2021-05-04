images and videos of the supposed new Samsung folding

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a two-color design with plenty of options to choose from and will feature a larger secondary screen.

Everything seems to indicate that the renewal of the range of folding terminals from Samsung would reach the market this summer and thus, in the month of July they would present both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. In fact, the latter already It has been completely filtered in some images and a video in which we can appreciate some of the novelties that it will have the new folding terminal of the Korean brand.

This is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

As we can read in Gizmochina, a couple of well-known leakers have published a series of images and a small video on their Twitter accounts where both the screen and the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are shown.

Official Galaxy Z Flip 3 Look: Green, Purple, Black and white pic.twitter.com/4Zk7RxAsfe – Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

In these images we can see that the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be renewed with the presence of a two-color aesthetic, where the upper part, which is where the vertical dual camera is located, and the external screen remain black while the bottom can be customized with a large number of colors such as purple, green, black, beige, gray, white, dark blue, or pink.

In addition, we can also appreciate that the secondary screen of this folding terminal has increased in size compared to the previous version and now offers a large screen space to see a notification in full such as a text message.

Galaxy Z Flip3 ———————— It appears like most of you still do not believe the Z Fold Series leak is actually real. Well, I don’t blame you. But just look at this GIF I took from the “original” video. That looks way too real to be fake. pic.twitter.com/73RDnnLwWV – Alvin (@sondesix) May 2, 2021

You can check the complete gallery of all the leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from this link.

Likewise, it has been revealed that the outer screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be protected with Gorilla Glass Victus and that it will have a new “framework” that reinforces the hinge of this folding terminal thus improving its durability.

These leaks have not allowed us to see the internal design of this new Samsung folding mobile, but, from what we know so far, this device will have a 6.9-inch internal screen with a smaller screen hole and a 3,300 mAh battery.

Samsung registers the brand in Europe and its foldable tablet Galaxy Z Tab takes shape

In addition, two versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to arrive, one 4G and another 5G and that its price is $ 50 more than its predecessor, which was released at a price of $ 1,449, about 1,200 euros to change.

