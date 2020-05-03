The State already exceeds Spain in the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19

The huge mass grave open for victims of Covid-19 on Hart Island, in New York, this Thursday. In video, aerial images of the grave.

On the island of Hart, east of the Bronx, New Yorkers have died since the 19th century without anyone claiming them. Low-paid inmates bury them, as it is the Department of Prisons that manages this public cemetery. Typically, 25 bodies are buried on average per week. But now, since New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s those same 25 bodies, but every day.

This has led to the decision to dig two new graves “in case they are needed,” a spokeswoman for the Department of Prisons confirmed in The New York Times. In addition, an outbreak of Covid-19 at the city’s main jail has forced more workers to be hired to do the jobs.

New York is today one of the global epicenters of the pandemic. On Friday morning the number of confirmed cases in the State (19.5 million inhabitants) reached 159,937, already exceeding the total number of cases in all of Spain (157,022 confirmed cases, 46.9 million inhabitants). The total death toll in the State was 7,067 this Friday. The past three days have seen more than 700 Covid-19 deaths in the state alone, most of them in New York City.

On Hart Island, the bodies of the dead are wrapped in body bags and placed inside a pine wood box, on which the name of the deceased is written, to facilitate the work in case someone claims the body. after buried. The boxes are buried in long open trenches in a straight line in the ground. There are more than a million people buried on the island, of 53 hectares.

Normally a corpse is moved from the morgue to Hart Island if it has not been claimed by anyone in a month or two. But now, with the increase in deaths, the deadlines have been shortened, and the bodies are sent if no one has been contacted in the morgue in two weeks.

The authorities also plan the possible use of the island for temporary burials in the event that the number of deaths from the coronavirus exceeds the capacity of the city’s morgues, something that has not yet happened. “If we need to make temporary burials to overcome the crisis, and then work with each family for the appropriate arrangements, we have the capacity to do so. We can make temporary burials to talk to each family later, ”Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. If it had to be done, according to a mayor’s spokesman, it would be on Hart Island. The coroner’s office can store between 800 and 900 bodies on its premises, according to the Times, and has additional space for 4,000 more in fifty-one refrigerated trucks they have sent to hospitals, which typically have small morgues.

