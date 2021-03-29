[Imágenes] “The country of opportunities” The United States in a large mass grave on the island of Hart, receives 25 bodies a day from Covid-19

The State already exceeds Spain in the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19

The huge mass grave opened for victims of Covid-19 on the island of Hart, in New York, this Thursday. On video, aerial images of the pit.

On Hart Island, east of the Bronx, New Yorkers have been dying since the 19th century without being claimed by anyone. They are buried by poorly paid inmates, as the Department of Prisons runs this public cemetery. Typically, an average of 25 bodies are buried a week. But now, since New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s those same 25 corpses, but every day.

This has led to the decision to dig two new graves “in case they are needed,” as confirmed in The New York Times by a spokeswoman for the Department of Prisons. Additionally, a Covid-19 outbreak in the city’s main jail has forced more workers to be hired to perform the jobs.

New York is today one of the global epicenters of the pandemic. On Friday morning the number of confirmed cases in the State (19.5 million inhabitants) reached 159,937, already exceeding the total number of cases in all of Spain (157,022 confirmed cases, 46.9 million inhabitants). The total of deaths in the State this Friday was 7,067. The last three days have registered more than 700 deaths with Covid-19 only in the State, most of them in New York City.

On Hart Island the bodies of the dead are wrapped in body bags and placed inside a pine wood box, in which the name of the deceased is written, to facilitate the work in case someone claims the body after being buried. The boxes are buried in long open trenches in a straight line in the ground. There are more than a million people buried on the 53-hectare island.

Normally a body is transferred from the morgue to Hart Island if it has not been claimed by anyone in a month or two. But now, given the increase in deaths, the deadlines have been shortened, and the bodies are sent if the morgue has not been able to contact anyone in two weeks.

The authorities also plan the possible use of the island for temporary burials in the event that the death toll from the coronavirus exceeds the capacity of the city’s morgues, something that has not yet happened. “If we need to make temporary burials to get through the crisis, and then work with each family for the appropriate arrangements, we have the capacity to do it. We can make temporary burials to talk to each family afterward, ”Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. If it had to be done, according to a mayor’s spokesman, it would be done on Hart Island. The coroner’s office can store 800-900 bodies on its premises, according to the Times, and has additional space for 4,000 more in the 50 or so refrigerated trucks they have shipped to hospitals, which typically have small morgues.

