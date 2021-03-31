Image of season 3 of Titans advances problems with justice

Season 3 of “Titans” It still has no official release date, although it is most likely that it will premiere in July on HBO Max. Yes we have advanced that this time the action will be located in Gotham, which will allow for example characters such as Barbara Gordon or villains like Scarecrow, in addition to having Jason Todd transformed into Red Hood. However, we do not have an official synopsis as such.

Now a series of images have arrived, apparently filtered, of this third season that would give us new clues about what we might see, although again we are without much context.

In these images we see some titans quest posters, where they want to locate them alive or dead. There we can see Dick Grayson, Starfire, Beast Boy, Superboy, Krypto, and even more interesting Blackfire. Also, below we can see another poster where we can read “RedHood Rises”, highlighting the Batman logo on the letters. Perhaps in clear reference to that transformation that Todd will have.

The striking thing is to have Blackfire also among the rest of the Titans, a fact that may be due to the fact that Blackfire will be part of the Titans team, so it is beginning to sound. However, this at the moment does not fit too much with what we learned about her throughout season 2.