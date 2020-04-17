There is no doubt that at least in photography this pair of artists looked very good together.

Nobody knows when Luis Miguel and Selena Quintanilla They coincided exactly, but according to the Instagram portal of Hola! magazine. The image came to public light in 2018, when Doña Nena de la Reguera, mother of actress Ana de la Reguera, released it.

The photograph has been published by said medium as a TBT for Instagram. And it could also be to commemorate that in a few days Luis Miguel will be 50 years old, since his birthday will be celebrated on April 19.

About his “closeness” with Selena Quintanilla not much is known. The photograph itself is believed to mark only the day they possibly met. On a loving level, all his fans know that the singer has conquered the hearts of many beautiful women in the entertainment industry.

Myrka Dellanos, Aracely Arámbula, Daysi Fuentes, Kenita Larraín and Mariah Carey, They are some of the famous people with whom Luis Miguel has shared his life at different times. Of all of them, it should be noted that with whom he lived a more complete family relationship is Aracely Arámbula, who is the mother of his children Daniel and Miguel.

The singer, also known as “El Sol de México”, is one of the most emblematic artists of music in Spanish and not only for his vibrato and the scope of his voice, but also for his personal life, to this day all his fans want to know for sure how his mother -Marcela Baster- died, and under what circumstances.

His life, therefore, has even been the inspiration for a biographical series, which everyone talked about during its first season, because a good part of his relationship with Luisito Rey and Marcela Basteri, their parents.

