Image of Jesus Christ shakes his head during mass; this is the explanation to the “miracle”

In social networks a video that many have labeled a “true miracle” has gone viral.

It turns out that someone noticed that the mass of Good Friday broadcast on April 2 by a parish of Amozoc, in Puebla, Mexico, realized that something happened with the figure of Jesus Christ crucified found on the altar of this church.

The priest carried out the liturgical celebration of the Passion and Death of Jesus and precisely in the middle of the ceremony, apparently the figure of Christ began to move.

In addition, what most attracted attention is that the figure of Jesus Christ lowered his head just when the priest read this same act that is written in a biblical passage about the Passion.

After the video went viral, some users of the networks classified the event as an “authentic miracle” and a manifestation of the Lord at Holy Week, others also expressed that it seemed extremely strange to them and that it could even be an effect of edition.

The movement of the figure of Jesus Christ has an explanation

After realizing all the attention that this fact received, the managers of the Parish of Santa María de la Asunción, where this figure of Jesus Christ is, released a statement in which they explain that what is seen is not a miracle, because has a logical explanation.

“The image of the Holy Burial (as it is known in Amozoc) that is used to represent the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross, has a hinge system that allows mobility in the head, arms and legs…. this year we wanted to emphasize the moment when Christ dies on the cross, that is why at that moment an approach is made to the image “, it is explained in a statement published on the temple’s Facebook page.

“We do not doubt the presence of Christ that is manifested in the different symbols and signs … but I ask you not to fall into the fanaticism that is sometimes promoted in the media,” stated the parish priest Felipe Torres García in the letter.

