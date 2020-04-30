They were tough, Serguei Mikhailovitch Eisenstein, those 1930s. He began the decade accused of ideological deviation by the official press of the former USSR, which accepted neither the formalism nor the role attributed to Leon Trotsky – who had been purged – in the reconstruction of the Russian Revolution in October, 1928 His attempts to make films in the USA (An American Tragedy, based on Theodore Dreiser) and Mexico have been thwarted.

The American film was never made, the Mexican, he was unable to edit (Que Viva México!). But the Mexican adventure would have been decisive because it was there, according to Peter Greenaway in Que Viva Eisenstein! Ten Days That Shaken Mexico, 2015, that the director came out and vented his repressed homosexuality. Greenaway’s film provoked controversy at the Berlinale, it even booed, it is unknown whether due to lack of quality – which was evidently not the case – or whether it showed the Eisenstein icon in those, say, spicy scenes.

Back in the USSR, the battered Eisenstein left Brezhin’s meadow unfinished. And that’s when, in 1938, the epic Alexandre Nevski, also known as The Iron Knights. The film reconstructs the saga of the prince of Novgorod who became a saint in the Orthodox Church and who, in medieval Russia, became legend for his military victories against Russian and Swedish invaders. The decisive combat took place at Lake Peiplus. Reconstituted by Eisenstein, it became the ice battle, a scene almost as famous as the famous Odessa staircase, in the classic The Battleship Potemkin, from 1925.

Both are perfect illustrations of the montage theories that sculpted for the author the aura of cinema genius. It is curious that, decades later, in 2004, the reporter met, in Hollywood, the director Antoine Fuqua, who had just made his epic King Arthur, with Clive Owen. There is another decisive ice battle there, which Fuqua admitted he did not even know where to start. He consulted with his friend Roman Polanski, and he gave him the map of the mine. “See Eisenstein.” The light was made.

It is easy to say that the Odessa staircase and the ice battle were often imitated, but never matched, let alone overcome. Those moments make up the anthology of cinema. The staircase was even reenacted in a comical way – the runaway baby carriage – by Woody Allen in Bananas, from the 1970s, in the pre-Annie Hall / Neurotic Groom, Bride Nernosa.

In the battle of Eisenstein, the invaders make up a uniform killing machine. A faceless army, advancing relentlessly, with a visor, spears at the ready. Peter Jackson also drank from that fountain to stage the battles of his monumental sagas, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit (The Battle of the Five Armies), already in the 2000s. With their faces uncovered, luminous, full of hope, the Russians invest, under the leadership of Alexandre Nevski.

For a moment, he disappears on the scene, to give way to the combatants’ joint action. Before, Eisenstein’s theme had always been the seizure of power in Russia by workers. Eisenstein was a propagandist of the revolution – his most uncompromising admirers deny it, because they believe it would limit his importance. That the propagandist created one, two masterpieces, only increases the significance of his contribution to cinema. Here, he does not deny the mass, but highlights the leadership, as in Alexandre’s triumphal entry into the city. Images like these, which exalt the cult of leadership and nationalist rhetoric, pleased Josef Stalin and the film rehabilitated Eisenstein under the communist regime. But when Stalin signed his non-aggression pact with Adolf Hitler, the film went out of print. He returned when the Nazis became enemies, and there was the sinister siege of Leningrad, massacres of entire communities, such as the 1984 Elem Klimov village of Go and See, one of the greatest films about World War II.

Nikolai Cherkassov is impressive as Alexandre Nevski, and 20 and a few years later he was Luchino Visconti’s first choice to be Prince Salinas of The Leopard, from 1963, a role that Burt Lancaster ended up playing in the brilliant way that every movie buff knows. Image, interpretation, scenographic care, editing, everything is great in Alexandre Nevski. But there’s more – the trail Serguei Sergeievitch Prokofiev. One of the greatest Russian composers, a classical modernist recognized for his exaggeration – and himself accused of formalism -, he created the score that is a model of integration between image and music. It is not the typical background music. The dynamics of the scene are built musically. Even so, Alexandre Nevski is a great classic.

