In the last installment of Apple devices from the Applesfera team, we learned about what Eduardo Archanco, the coordinator of the website, has and how he uses them. Now it is Miguel López’s turn, one of the longest-standing members of Applesfera with more than 8,000 posts published (to be said soon) on this website and more than 11,000 in total in all the media in which it collaborates.

Miguel’s professional career is closely related to the technological field. As we have said, he is one of the longest-standing members of the Applesfera team, writing in this medium for over 12 years. In all this time he has also worked in Genbeta, Magnet and currently performs specific collaborations for Xataka. But this is not the only thing he does, as he also conducts counseling and training sessions for private and business users of Apple products and services at Microgestió, an authorized distributor.

Ensures that the mixture of Webedia and Microgestió loves it, because the first allows you to be aware of all the latest technology and the second, through training sessions, maintains contact with the user on foot and can know what their doubts and concerns are when using the Apple devices and services. He comments that one of the most recurring issues that he has to deal with is the operation of “the cloud” and the freeing up of space for smartphone photo libraries.

Your first current Apple device and smartphone

Miguel’s iPhone XS

It is always curious to know what was a user’s first contact with the world of Apple, because the most common is to find computers with Windows operating systems and devices with Android operating systems in homes (you only have to see the market share, the latter being 90% in Spain as of April 2019).

On it (iPod 5G) I even watched the entire first season of Lost

In this case, the first device of the Apple bitten apple that Miguel had was a iPod 5G, a version of the popular music player from Cupertino that allowed, thanks to its 2.5-inch color screen, to display album covers, photos, and play music videos, video podcasts, movies and television shows. This model was launched on the market in October 2005. Remember that you saw the first season of Lost with it, and that you had to install an additional internal card to your PC of the time to be able to equip it with USB 2.0 ports for the purpose to speed up the synchronization and transfer of content.

On the mobile phone, Miguel has an iPhone XS. He has a habit of renewing his smartphone every two years, so this 2020 he would have to get one of the new models that Apple announces, supposedly, next September. However, for the first time, he will endure it for another year.

I refuse that a smartphone that has cost me more than 1,000 euros will last me only two years, I would only replace it if it achieved a very good sale price in the second-hand market.

In case you hold your iPhone XS for another year (using it for three years in total), the next smartphone you would have would be the one that Apple launched in 2021 or, at the latest, in 2022. What Miguel values ​​most in a smartphone is that it is small, and misses being able to use it comfortably with one hand. There are rumors that Apple could announce a new 5.4 “iPhone, and the iPhone SE (2020) with a 4.7” screen is now available.

The Apple devices you primarily use to work (and why)

Miguel’s workspace with his iMac, iPad Pro and wireless chargers for his iPhone

The main device that Miguel uses to work is an iMac from the end of 2012That is to say, one of the all-in-ones of the company that integrates the components on the screen, which makes it a more Plug & Play team. The problem, as Miguel tells us, is that the years do not pass in vain and it begins to falter. He believes that the failure is in the power supply and / or in certain capacitors on the motherboard, since there are already several sudden blackouts that he has had, which can be a problem when saving projects. You’re trying to make it last as long as possible, and you may be in luck if you plan to renew it for another iMac, as there are rumors that new models are coming soon.

But it is not the only device you use to work. Until recently I had a 12.9 “iPad Pro (2015) and a 13” MacBook Pro from mid-2014 which has been replaced by an 11 “iPad Pro (2020). This iPad Pro, the most powerful to date, comes with the Magic Keyboard, the new keyboard for Apple’s professional tablets that allows you to adjust the viewing angle, has backlit keys and an integrated trackpad.

11 “iPad Pro (2020) uses it for a variety of tasks: content viewer, e-book reader (it has also replaced your old Kindle Oasis, Amazon’s most advanced e-book with 7 “electronic ink screen) and, when you have to leave home for some reason and you are going to Being away for a long time, as a team to work, highlights its portability and simplicity.

A tablet with Apple iPad Pro features can be a good substitute for conventional computers if user needs allow it, and that is the case of Miguel, since he does not need very specific programs that are not available in the App Store, or there are quite solvent alternatives in the app store for devices with iOS and iPadOS that work very well:

I only need a browser with a few tabs open and some other applications already present in iPadOS to generate content for Applesfera social networks, and spending what it costs a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro to cover that need was too much. Simplifying is winning.

Despite this, Miguel still consider iMac an essential product for comfort with a large 27-inch screen, and the speed of the mouse and the macOS interface is what gives you more efficiency to work from your base camp.

What do you expect from the new iMac?

Since Miguel is having problems with his 2012 27 “iMac, we have asked him what he expects from the next all in one Apple. Despite the failure of the sudden shutdowns, the biggest problem for Miguel is that because of his work you cannot use a computer that is not compatible with the latest version of macOS, and it is likely that the 2012 iMac will no longer be able to upgrade to the next version.

Of the new iMac I hope, and in a damn time, that they renew their interiors from top to bottom. Excuse the language, but it seems incredible to me that Apple asks for prices that can go up to 3,000 euros for a design almost a decade ago, with interiors that are still designed for mechanical hard drives when macOS has been optimized for years for SSD drives.

Miguel doesn’t care too much about what Apple does with the team’s outward appearance, but he does want the company to apply everything it has learned with the MacBook Pro and Mac mini over the past 10 years for iMac to step up the ladder. It is the signature computer that most catches your attention because its all-in-one format makes your work table clear and does not become a tangle of cables.

During these years Miguel You have seriously considered replacing your iMac with a Windows-based computer for various reasons: great savings and the possibility of playing, thus recovering its gamer facet. The problem with not having made the leap is that you are too used to the Apple ecosystem and its integration to break your routines.

Miguel’s Apple Watch

Miguel accompanies his iPhone XS with one of the company’s smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 4, and ensures that it gives a lot of use. This model introduced major changes from previous generations, such as a slight redesign to enlarge its screen reducing edges and pioneering functions such as fall detection or ECG for electrocardiograms.

Some of its uses are communicate with Siri to activate timers, turn on / off lights and smart plugs in your house, check the calendar, the weather, control the playback of the music you are listening to, record your physical activity or answer messages and calls.

As I did with the original model (Series 0) that I had before, my intention is to use it until I can no longer. Only then will I renew, no matter how long it takes.

Apple no longer officially sells Apple Watch Series 4 since the Apple Watch Series 4, the latest and most advanced model of the company’s smartwatches, is available on the market. However, it can still be found in some stores, but for its price it may be worth more to get the Series 5 by investing a few euros more.

How does Miguel imagine his team will be in the future

Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and there are developments very often. We have asked Miguel how he would like his team to be in the future, in about five years approximately, and he is betting that it be as simplified as possible, that his iPhone and iPad have enough power to detach from his iMac.

I dream, for example, with an iPad that can connect to an external screen and not just limit itself to duplicating your desktop as it happens now, but start a full version of macOS to be able to use the tablet as a desktop computer.

This that Miguel has explained is something that we can find on various Samsung devices right now with DeXWhen connecting it to a dock and an external screen, a desktop computer interface appears that can be comfortably controlled with a mouse and keyboard and work as if you were using Windows or macOS (with the limitations of an Android device in terms of apps ).

