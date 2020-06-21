Anyone who hoped that tomorrow we would see new hardware at WWDC 2020 can quarantine them. Two of the most prolific filtering systems of recent times have scuttled Apple’s plans for new equipment. Specifically, Jon Prosser and Ming-Chi Kuo, each with their own information.

Of course, if the forecast is met, we would be talking about having the early ARM teams on professional Mac models. This trading card is not bad.

A WWDC 2020 without new iMac or other equipment

Looking like any possible hardware has been scrapped for WWDC tomorrow 🤔 Might be wrong about this one. Would love to be wrong! I’ll be surprised with all of you, either way! – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 21, 2020

This was how Prosser dropped the bomb on the possible new Apple hardware that we expected for WWDC 2020. Many had hopes of seeing, at least, new iMac with the frameless redesign and profile similar to the Pro Display XDR of the Mac Pro.

Of course, you are not so sure of this information compared to other occasions, so you could be wrong. Whatever the outcome of tomorrow, it is possible that yes let’s see a little snack hardware. In the previous PowerPC transition to Intel, Apple put a developer transition kit in the hands of developers.

At the 2005 WWDC, Steve Jobs introduced a computer with an Intel processor inside the body of a Power Mac G5. It was a team with a 3.6GHz Intel Pentium 4, a processor that would never see the light of day on a commercial Mac. The first Mac with Intel would start from the Core Duo.

What we can expect tomorrow is an appetizer of the plans

No hardware at WWDC: iMac and MacBook Pro will have ARM in Q4 2020 according to Prosser and Kuo