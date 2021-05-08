“I’m worried”, Lizbeth Rodríguez talks about contagion | Instagram

Visibly reluctant, the beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez has made a live to share with her followers the situation that she and her work team are going through in the face of the multiple infections that occurred.

The former star of Badabun He pointed out to his followers that he has been somewhat absent from social networks due to this situation since Lizbeth Rodríguez feels “very worried” and indicated that he does not have the courage or the humor to show his best face to Internet users.

Rodríguez assured that he was going through hard times, noting that in recent weeks being an adult has been very hard and that he feels concern and enormous responsibility since in addition to being his work team, they are his friends and he feels responsible for the situation.

The former host of Exposing Infidels He shared that it was almost half of his work team who tested positive for Covid-19, which at first thought about continuing his work tour to places like Guadalajara, Querétaro and others, but little by little they discovered more infected.

What scared the beauty even more Lizbeth Rodriguez And what marked the need for a definitive break was that Eros’s babysitter also tested positive for the virus. Rodríguez pointed out that probably not all of them were infected since they lived in two separate and fairly spacious houses; still they are taking pertinent measures and they are isolated.

The youtuber indicated that it will take content that they have recorded; however, he does not know how much will be possible since he does not know if his team feels stable enough to edit some videos so that YouTube remains active.

Rodríguez pointed out that he was aware that this situation means something very hard economically; besides being unemployed, by doctors, medicines and others, but he stressed that the most important thing is health.

According to the words of Lizbeth Rodríguez, apparently all are stable and some even without symptoms, even so there is concern and he asked everyone for prayers for his friends and not to neglect and relax with the sanitary measures.

Fortunately, Lizbeth and Esteban tested negative for the virus and are together and taking care of Eros, who is now under Mom’s care at all times as everything happens and the Infieles tour is restructured.