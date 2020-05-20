In a ‘live’ promoted by Vasco TV this Tuesday, a 19-year-old player talks about the struggle to establish himself as a starter and sectors in which he played in his career

Midfielder Gabriel Pec spoke about how his first steps have been among Vasco’s professionals. In VascoTV’s “live” in which he answered questions from journalists, the 19-year-old spoke about the struggle to correspond in the way he was expected in the pre-season.

‘It was a very new experience for me, it served as a learning experience’, says Gabriel Pec (Reproduction)

– Really in the pre-season I was able to stand out a lot in the friendlies, being able to help also with goal and excellent training. Professor Abel (Braga) gave me my first opportunity to start. It was a very new experience for me, it served as a learning experience. I am dedicating myself a lot to give a lot of joy to the Vasco fans – he said.

Pec further detailed where he believes he can evolve in form.

– I’m working hard, I believe I have to gain more muscle strength. I never stop working and I hope to give you lots of joy – he declared.

The midfielder also talked about the transition he had as a player from the base to the professional.

– Since I went to the field, the coaches saw me as a very technical player, as a central 10. Time passed, they started to play with more people in the middle, with two or three defensive midfielders. In the under-14, the coach talked about testing me on the right wing. It’s just a confrontation. In the middle, you have two or three confrontations. That’s when I started to emerge in the under-14, I was the vice-scorer, with 15 goals – and then detailed the challenge of adapting to the professionals:

– As a professional, I arrived as a forward because in the under-20 professor Marquinhos (Marcos Valadares) put me on the right wing, that’s when I started to evolve. It was an adaptation, it was a little difficult due to physical strength, but I’m working hard to keep evolving and give a lot of joy to the Vasco fan – he added.

