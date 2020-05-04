The Mexican singer and actress, Danna Paola, premiered a few days ago the song “Contigo”, a song about a distant romance in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I no longer see the news, I do not measure the time or the days, you so far away, I alone, it is time to stay at home”, says the theme, which was inspired by the quarantine that she lives in Spain.

When the interpreter of «Bad Fame» shared the announcement of her new theme on Instagram, she wrote the hashtag #ContigoChallenge, which caught the attention of her followers.

The song is accompanied by a video with the lyrics, which already exceeds three million views on its YouTube channel.

I mean

«I have composed a song called Contigo, this song was born just from a gray day that seemed not to be so good, it was born from wanting to speak and sing, missing being with someone and wanting time to dance and to be with that person and being able to save the world together, ”he said.

In addition, he invited his famous followers and friends to join a challenge in which he seeks for people to provide a positive message during quarantine.

“You only have to upload a photo, a video, a TikTok with the message #EstoyContigo. It is very important to label the person that you want and that you want to spread the same message and be able to make a much larger chain, later I will explain why a larger chain should be made, it will serve to help this of the Covid-19 “, said the singer who has donated sanitizations to vulnerable places such as hospitals, nursing homes, homes, among others.

For her part, she invited celebrities such as Georgina Amorósa Alejandro Speitzer, Juanpa Zurita, Sebastián Yatra and Bárbara de Regil.