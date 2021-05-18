“I’m very weird because I’m from Falange, fag, Romanian and adopted”

“I wear my graduation jacket and it brings me luck. I think that if I wear it, today I find love.”Rafael told Carlos Sobera this Monday as soon as he crossed the doors of the First dates restaurant.

The young man stressed that “Spain has the most beautiful thing that are the bulls, to begin with. Later, football and Real Madrid, don Santiago Bernabéu… Then we have gastronomy; culture, because it has an impressive history from Don Pelayo, who was the first king of Spain, to Felipe VI. “

The presenter wanted to know how the clerk defined himself: “I am a very particular case, do you know why?”, He replied to Sobera. “I’m from Falange, fag, Romanian and adopted: How do you see it?”, I explain.

Rafael admitted that “maybe they are contradictory terms that people are shocked, and that’s why I decided to create those four qualifying adjectives for myself, so that they understand what I am “.

“I came to Spain with three years adopted by Spanish parents, my sexual orientation is gay and, in politics, I have always pulled to the right”He explained to the presenter and viewers of the Cuatro program.

And he added that “political orientation has nothing to do with one’s sexuality. It is already known that many people thought that the Caudillo was gay, but he has always covered himself“.

His date was Renzo, a 26-year-old law student: “My body asks for meat because I have not had sex for a long time”said the Peruvian in his presentation before meeting Rafael.

Renzo and Rafael, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

Both went to the table to have dinner and get to know each other a little more, where they talked about Peruvian studies or the time they had been without a partner. (Rafael three years and Renzo two years): “I had phimosis surgery and that lengthened my sexual abstinence,” said the student.

“I told my parents I was gay on Facebook”said the Romanian, something that surprised his date: “Were you in another country?”, but Rafael explained that “I didn’t have enough courage to tell my parents that I was a fag, then I logged into my account and sent them a message to tell them. “

Rafael’s overwhelming personality collided with Renzo’s shyness: “You’re freaking out with me …”, said the Romanian, who left his date speechless when he told him that “In politics I am from Falange, very much from José Antonio and I carry a photo of Franco in my wallet”.

Rafael, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

In the end, Rafael did want to have a second date with Renzo because “I have found him an admirable boy to meet, mature and with a future.” But the peruvian, a little scared by his partner’s ideas of the day, did not want to meet again: “I see him more as a friend.”