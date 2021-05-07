“I’m very sorry”, Juan Osorio reveals that he beat his parents when he was addicted

The television producer Juan Osorio confessed to the media having physically assaulted his parents during the years in which he struggled with addictions.

It was in a meeting with the media where Osorio recounted his experience, after they will ask you if you would give a chance to Eleazar Gomez, highlighting that everyone makes serious mistakes, including him.

“All human beings have made mistakes. I have not hit a woman, but I hit my dad who already died, I hit my mom when he was addicted”, Revealed before the cameras.

Likewise, the Mexican producer He claimed to be very sorry for his actions and therefore he tries to make up for his mistakes by being more empathetic with others.

“Yes, I am very sorry and that is why today I try to be a better human being every day. We all have mistakes in life and I am nobody to judge people, “he said.

In this regard, he reiterated that he would give Eleazar a job. On this occasion he limited himself to commenting: “If the character is suitable and is for him, I would gladly invite him to participate.” And, after having spent just over 4 months in prison for physically assaulting his ex-partner, the Peruvian model Stephanie Valenzuela, his future in the media and television projects is uncertain.

Juan had already been questioned about the Gómez case last month and had also expressed his full support to work with him. This he mentioned when the reporters approached him: “He is a boy who has the right to continue knocking on doors. He is a guy who I think has already learned from the lesson and it will serve him a lot. I would give him a job ”.