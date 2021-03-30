“I’m very jealous because it eats the screen”

The stepdaughter of the presenter Carlos Sobera has made her television debut as a stewardess of The Right Price, in the first three programs of the mythical contest that have already been recorded and that presented this Tuesday Mediaset, that will add the format to your grill imminently, first in prime time and then in daily broadcast.

Reason advanced the signing of Arianna Aragón Santamarina as hostess of the contest, together with another colleague named Aitor, in charge of presenting the products and the lots whose price the contestants have to guess.

20minutos.es asked Carlos Sobera about his experience working with Arianna, daughter of Sobera’s wife, Patricia Santamarina.

“The experience has been good, from the first day a lot was released, He has a lot of self-confidence and he does it really well“, said Sobera during the presentation of the contest.

Sobera is at The right dynamic and energetic price. “I adapt very well to the formats as they are, I would never do it in See you again, but this format requires an attitude of celebration, of joy, of celebration“, explained Sobera.

“Start dancing almost all the programs, rare is the one who does not dance, do not sing or not I’m upstairs all the time “, advanced the presenter, who also made it clear that “everyone is at that beat, the public, the companions … because it is the tone that the program demands”.

There is an exception Arianna, who “Dancing is a phenomenon, she is very happy, she does not cut at all”, as described by Sobera.

Their good relationship has been seen on camera: “I beat up everyone, the hostesses tooI take the opportunity so that they can show off, I ask them, I put them in trouble … and she and Aitor have responded very well, “the presenter valued.

Jokingly, he claimed to be “very jealous” because Arianna “eats it every time it goes on screen.” “Someone is going to realize how ugly I am compared to her“, said Sobera laughing.

“I never scold her, but advice I do give you“said the proud stepfather.