The actor Daniel Lenhardt, who participated in Big Brother Brasil 20, made an outburst on his Instagram account on Thursday, 21. With a series of videos, he revealed that he has been going through a moment difficult, in particular due to negative comments received after participating in the program.

“I am trying to reconnect with Daniel who was before. It was very difficult to leave the program the way I left and listen to the things I heard when I left,” commented the actor. He points out that he currently lives in an impasse, afraid to show who he really is because he fears receiving more hateful comments.

“Today I am lost, I go to sleep and sometimes I say: ‘Oh my God, I hope the day doesn’t come for me to wake up’. And that’s not me, I have low energy. I’m trying to reconnect with Daniel who was happy, who was crazy, who lived intensely “, he continued.

The actor said that it even goes through his accent, which generated several memes on social networks. “People are mean, there are constructive criticisms, but there are mean people who throw hate on the internet and it hurts me. Is that what people really say?” He asked.

Daniel said he was badly hurt and said: “I don’t want this for my life”. He said that he is trying to start jobs that make him feel good, mainly linked to the animal cause, but that he needs time and is slowly showing up.

He stressed that this difficult moment will pass, but he felt the need to show it to his followers: “Don’t worry, it is normal to go through these difficult moments. I respect the people who criticize me, I am trying to evolve”, he said, reaching out sorry if you did something bad and ending the videos asking people to stop sharing hate on the internet.

