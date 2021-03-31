‘I’m too gay to marry a man right now’

Demi Lovato talks about her sexuality; Disney Plus begins new special series 2:05

(CNN) – Demi Lovato is sharing revelations and not just in her new documentary series, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.”

In a recent interview with EW, the singer-actress discussed how ending her engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped her understand that she is “too ‘queer’ (person who is not straight or cisgender)” for such an engagement to a man in this moment.

“Regardless of whether there is drama or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now,” he said. “I don’t know if that will change in 10 years and I don’t know if that will ever change, but I love accepting myself.”

It has not always had the same openness.

In 2017, Lovato spoke about her belief that she didn’t have to be labeled when it came to her sexual identity.

“I feel like everyone is always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to find out what my sexuality is,” she told PrideSource.com. “I feel like it’s irrelevant to my music.”

Things have clearly changed and Lovato told Joe Rogan in an episode of her podcast that aired over the weekend that she identifies as pansexual.

READ: What does it mean to be pansexual?

“I’m so fluent now, and part of the reason I’m so fluent is because I was so locked in,” she said.

Those who are pansexual are open in their sexual choices regardless of the biological sex, gender, or gender identity of their partners.

Lovato told EW: “I always knew I was very queer, but I totally accepted it.”