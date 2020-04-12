Daniela, one of the four Mexican minors who accuse the singer of inappropriate behavior Mario Baptist, revealed that he is being threatened, harassed and even rejected by his family after making his complaint public.

“My family and I have received threats from followers, I am tired of so much hatred that we receive”, he said with a broken voice to Ventaneando de TV Azteca.

The young woman from Guadalajara, filed a complaint with her friends because Bautista would have invited her from Guadalajara to Acapulco with the promise that she would make them shoot a video. According to the complainants, Bautista’s team provided them with false credentials to board a plane.

Already at the destination, Bautista would have asked one of them for oral sex, while the rest were ordered to use drugs.

The young woman narrates that she is living hell, because her mother was confronted and harassed. She is sorry that her actions have affected her family.

It is the young woman’s own family circle, which has also rejected her for what she did.

