Luiz Felipe, Lazio’s highlight, is preparing for his return to training. But in the meantime, he said he was flattered by Barcelona’s interest in his football. In an interview with ‘UOL’, the Brazilian defender did not hide his emotion.

“Of course I’m excited for them to think about me, because it means the job is being done well and the big clubs are watching,” he said.

The young defender received a good offer from Lazio, who tries to hold him back. However, the player remains calm in the face of rumors.

– Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a calm guy and I’m not excited about all this. I need to focus and think about doing better for Lazio, who trusted me and supported me from day one – he confessed.

About COVID-19, Luiz Felipe said that, like everyone else, he does not know what will happen in the coming months.

– The moment is atypical and we don’t know what will happen in the coming months. Some leagues have been closed, others are negotiating to see what the next steps will be. Everything is very difficult and I think the clubs are not even thinking about the signings. At the moment, the priority is different. We have a serious situation to resolve. This moment is being very difficult. The situation that no one was prepared to face is a situation and the players are no different. We have a very busy life, with many trips, training outdoors and our work tool is the body. It is not easy to maintain level and shape, but I receive a weekly plan that the club gives me, I have my personal trainer and I train daily. Sometimes more than once a day – he explained.

