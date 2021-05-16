“I’m talking. When I’m done, you can add something else.”

Danna Paola and Risto Mejide, ‘mentors’ in Telecinco’s new musical talent, Top Star, have starred this Friday a chop at the time of intervening to comment on the contestants.

After Risto Mejide gave Danna Paola a wake-up call for having interrupted him when giving an assessment, the opposite turn came, in which Mejide intervened during the shift of the Mexican.

Everything happened after the performance, for the second time, of the most voted in each category, Joana, Marcelino and Genis. “We are in front of wonderful artists, who I really admire a lot”, described Danna Paola, who pointed out that she had made Marcelino sing on a second occasion.

Given this comment, Risto Mejide has interrupted his partner to qualify his words: “For the record, people had already voted when you made him sing. He is here on his own merits,” said the well-known contest judge.

Mejide’s words did not sit well with Danna Paola, who reproached him: “Now can I speak? I’m talking, Risto. When I’m done talking, you can add something else. “

After that answer, Mejide was left speechless and nodded agreeing with him, while Isabel Pantoja, who was observing the friction between her colleagues from her jury seat, added: “I had it saved for you“.

It is not the first time that Risto Mejide and Danna Paola star in a disagreement in the program, since last week the presenter of Todo es lie had his first brush with his partner: “It’s good that you interrupt me, but it’s not right that you don’t let me finish“Mejide told him. Later, the Mexican asked” Can I continue, Risto? “, to which he replied:” You can start. There are some shifts, dear Danna, “he settled then.