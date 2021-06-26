“I’m super happy to get pole at home”

06/26/2021 at 5:17 PM CEST

.

Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the Formula One World Cup, which will start first this Sunday in the Styrian Grand Prix, the eighth of the Formula One World Championship, declared at the Austrian Red Bull Ring, owned by his team, that he is “super happy to achieve ‘pole’ at home “.

Verstappen, 23, who achieved his sixth pole since driving in F1, the third of the season, showed his joy at a race in which he will seek to expand his advantage in the championship with what could be his while he will seek his fourteenth victory in the premier class.

“It was a great final, I felt very good in the car throughout qualifying,” said the young Dutch star, who will start from the front row ahead of seven-time English champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who is 12 times ahead. points (131 to 119).

“The first lap in Q3 (the third qualifying round) it was good and it was worth, in the end. I’m super happy to have achieved pole position at home, “said ‘Mad Max’ this Saturday at the circuit that is owned by his team.

Verstappen he doesn’t think this Sunday’s race is going to be easy. “It’s never easy; I wish it were. But that’s good for racing,” said the World Championship leader just after dominating the main timed.

“Sunday will be tight again, which will make the race more interesting, as in France,” said Verstappen this Saturday at the Styrian circuit. .