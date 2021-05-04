“I’m still not interested in being a part”

The Grammy Awards have been criticized in recent years by various artists for their peculiar way to choose the nominees in each of its categories. Until Friday, April 30, this procedure was done through anonymous expert committees.

However, the leadership of the organization has spoken and, by voting, it has been decided that these expert committees will no longer be used, but will be the members of the Recording Academy those who decide through their vote.

The Weeknd has been one of the artists who has criticized the organization of the awards the most, calling them on several occasions corrupt. Despite the success of his latest album, After Hours, and his song Blinding Lights, the most played of 2020, the singer was not included among the nominations from the last edition of the Grammys.

This led him to post several tweets in which he complained of the operation of the nominations. A few days ago, in an interview with Variety magazine returned to the charge against the organization of this event, despite the change they have made in the choice of nominees for each edition.

“Trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and the artists who it would be unwise to raise a victory flag “ He said and added: “I think both the industry and the public have to see the transparent system really in play for the victory to be celebrated, but it’s an important start. ”

The singer is suspicious and openly declared: “I’m still not interested in being part of the Grammys, especially with his own admission of corruption over all these decades. I will not show up in the future. ”

In another interview for The New York Times, he stated that this change in the Grammy organization is “a movement positive for the future ” and that “will give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process. “

Many blame the change in awards on complaints from The Weeknd. However, the deputy head of the Grammys, Harvey Mason Jr., also told Variety that the idea of ​​changing the way of nominating it had been brewing for a few months, before The Weeknd publicly attacked them.