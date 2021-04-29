“I’m sorry for everything that happened, it was not my intention”

The one nicknamed as ‘supercontagiador de Manacor’, a 40-year-old man who is being investigated by the National Police on suspicion that He was able to infect 22 people knowing that he could be sick, has apologized to those affected in front of the cameras of Cuatro a Día.

According to your version, the doctor who went to perform the PCR test did not tell him that he should be isolated until he knew the results of the test. “I did not know, I led a normal life I went to the gym and at night I went to work normally, I do not feel guilty about what the Police say,” he said.

Asked by the journalist Boro Barber, the investigated has denied that his actions were deliberate and to cough and shout “I’m going to give you all the coronavirus. “How am I going to have the intention of infecting human beings who are just like me? We have a family, we have children … I am not in bad things or bad environments, I am 40 years old, I have a girl,” he asserted.

“It is true that I went to the gym having done the test, but I did not know, the doctor did not specify that I had to stay at home,” he insisted. Asked if he was not aware of the general recommendation during the pandemic to remain isolated when in doubt, He has hidden himself in that he does not watch TV and is not aware of what is happening.

In addition, he has apologized to the people he infected, eight of them directly and 14 indirectly. “I’m sorry for everything that happened, I’m sorry, it was not my intention.”

This man has been accused of a crime of injuries after going to work and leading a normal life, skipping the quarantine despite having significant Covid symptoms, such as 40 fever.