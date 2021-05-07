“I’m sad because the rabbit has gone wrong”

After the interview with Miguel Ríos and the sections of the ants and Pilar Rubio this Thursday in El hormiguero, Pablo Motos gave way to the gathering with Tamara Falcó, Cristina Pardo, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val, to chat about some current issues.

At one point in the conversation, Falcó apologized to the presenter with a phrase that surprised the Valencian and the viewers of the Antena 3 program: “Excuse me Pablo, I’m a little sad today because the rabbit has gone wrong”.

As Isabel Preysler’s daughter and her tablemates laughed, Motos exclaimed: “Let’s stop the machines for a moment: What happened to you with the rabbit?“. The contributor commented that “everything was fine until the chard was burned”.

Tamara Falcó, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

Falcó is taking the Le Cordon Bleu cooking course and explained that “how has that happened to me, I didn’t have anything to fill the rabbit with and I had to start over. The rest of the day has gone bad for me“.

Ironically, the presenter commented: “It is all fatal because you have not been able to put chard inside a rabbit …”, but Falcó replied that “I have realized how funny the situation in the car is, but is that it was an exam plate“.