“I’m retiring now”, Miss Peru no longer wants to participate in beauty contests

Janick Flowerpot left the name of Peru at the top after finishing third in the beauty competition Miss Universe 2021 and despite having reached the highest point of his career, announced that he is retiring.

In an interview for Peru 21, the model said she was satisfied with what she achieved all these years and that she has new goals in place, so she has decided to end her participation in beauty pageants.

“I’m already retiring. I have achieved what I wanted to achieve: that they listen to me and I only hope I have the opportunity to have the hearings and that they give me the opportunity to advocate for children who experience sexual violence“, He commented to the media of his country.

He also assured that his time at Miss Universe has been one of the most gratifying experiences of his life, as having reached third place cost him a lot of effort and sacrifice.

“I’ve done my best on that stage and I have managed to make history. I put my soul, heart and life for my Peru and I will continue working for my country, ”said the 27-year-old.

Janick’s plans will now be focused to continue working for all children who have been victims of sexual violence, making sure for herself that those who reach her foundation ‘Little heroes‘receive the attention they require.

“The main thing is to get support for children and their families to receive psychological and psychiatric treatment, legal support, to build bridges between public and private entities. That’s what I do now, ”explained Maceta.

On May 16, Miss Peru captured all eyes during her participation in the last edition of Miss Universe thanks to her beauty and although the crown was finally taken by Miss Mexico, many users of social networks pointed out that the Peruvian representative must have been the chosen one.