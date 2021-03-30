I’m ready: Consuelo Duval is being rained with wedding proposals | Instagram

A recent photograph of the actress Consuelo Duval made her the target of flattery and praise, it was a romantic white outfit that this time she chose to say Yes to her next engagement! the comedian opens the doors to love: I’m ready! were some of the words that accompanied his recent publication.

With a big smile that framed the postcard, Consuelo Duval seized the glances of all her loyal admirers who did not miss the opportunity to highlight her great beauty and all her qualities, which will surely soon open many more doors to the charismatic presenter, including love.

For several years the consecrated member of the remembered comedy program, “The Plush Family“She has remained very focused on carving out a career within the artistic medium, this added to her work as a mother of two children, now, the”researcher of Who is the Mask?“He feels that it is time to find a partner and so he decreed.

How beautiful when your heart, your mind and your spirit are in harmony … when you can tell love … I’m ready! … so come … Fotaza @bernardoloz Glam @manuyrod, wrote the acclaimed comedian.

With a different image, Consuelo Duval was encouraged to reinvent her style as she frequently does in each of the facets that make up her significant career in the show.

Long hair, somewhat tousled, natural makeup, were the key to highlighting the look and features of María del Consuelo Dussauge Calzada, better known in the famous environment as Consuelo Duval.

Undoubtedly, the privileged 52-year-old figure, who has ventured into television, theater, cinema, driving, shows that her age is not an impediment to looking beautiful and enjoying the company of a couple since, after a total dedication to her career and children, the outgoing interpreter still has a lot to give and from what could be seen, she is not lacking in proposals.

It was some of her fans who reacted to the publication, the first to join the list as possible candidates and it should be reiterated that the first of the requests came from women, the response of the “Federica Plush” actress was affirmative. !

If you know that I love you, right … ‘MARRY ME’ was read in one of the first comments, to which she wrote with loving emojis I accept!

The postcard that was published two days ago by the native of Chihuahua reached 62,868 likes, in addition to various reactions in which hearts and some llamas are also appreciated referring to how beautiful she looks.

The Mexican artist has always stood out as one of those who manages to snatch a smile since she has always conducted herself with a positive vibe, which leads her to be one of the favorites, not only in her work but also in social networks.

Its 4.5 million followers are who every day reiterate in most of its content the joy that it has brought to homes in each of its participations.

The renowned “dubbing actress” lent her voice to children’s films including “Cowgirls”, “The Incredibles 1 and 2”, “The Zookeeper”, “Planes 2: Rescue Team”, make up just a small part of his established career.

It was even in the Mexican seventh art that the now mother of the actor and musician, Mich, and the former Telehit host, Paly Duval, ventured for the first time.

It would be in 1988, when he was part of the film “But I am still the king” and on television, he played the character of Susu in the melodrama “I buy that woman” where he acted with Leticia Calderón who starred with Eduardo Yañez.