Xavier Sardà decided to dedicate his column published on Saturday June 13 in El Periódico to his sister Rosa Maria Sardà, who died two days earlier. Some emotional words in which mourned the loss of « a critical, passionate and enthusiastic reader » and he recognized that he always remembered her when writing her articles because afterwards there was no shortage of messages or calls to discuss them together.

Xavier Sardà and his sister Rosa Maria Sardà

His sister was his great ally and the good relationship they had had many lessons in life. « From this reader I have learned to say what I think knowing that, therefore, it is not possible to like everyone, « explained the journalist, admitting that he usually worries about what the public thinks of his interventions, although it is not usual in social networks: » You have to know that I read all and each of your comments. «

Still affected by the recent death of Rosa Maria, Xavier apologized to his regular readers « because it does not occur to me to speak of any other topic. » « Without my reader I have been quite alone. I say ‘enough’ to make myself distant. The truth is that the lack of my reader is irreparable« he continued writing.

A final thanks

Sardà points out that his sister would not have given him permission to become entangled in sentimentality. « This faded text she will not read, I think for my physical good. I imagine my reader telling me to stop stories and tales, » fable. Finally, the presenter ends his column by thanking Rosa Maria « who has taught me to see the world with its passionate temperament and its enormous culture« Goodbye, reader, » she writes.

