I’m Planning My Wedding Day Based on My Zodiac Sign – Taurus

Saying my personality is the epitome of “Big Taurus Energy” is something of an understatement. My days are spent searching for the perfect food-and-wine pairings, guided by the sacred ideology of “treat yourself.” If I could join any fictional group, it’d be The Office’s Finer Things Club, where I’d thrive at drinking imported tea, pinky up, while discussing literature from the Romantic period. And if my fiercely-loyal-bordering-on-stubborn traits don’t scream that I was born under a Taurus Sun loudly enough, I got myself a Taurus partner on a similar bougie wavelength, just to double the Bull vibes in my life.

Now that vaccine rates are rising and pandemic-necessitated Zoom weddings are receding into the past, we’ve set our date for May 6, 2022 (guess what zodiac season that is?). And we’re planning the biggest Bull-themed blowout my tender bovine heart can conceive of — with the help from my Taurus maid of honor, of course. Luckily for me, my partner is also the “go big or go home,” type, so we’re fully letting our Taurus sensibilities guide all of our wedding planning decisions. Too into astrology ??? No such thing!

Because wedding planning can be a year-long journey of conflicts and financial struggles, my fiancé and I prioritized what two bulls would want the most on their wedding day: an earthy-yet-classic venue, an awe-inspiring foodie menu, free- flowing wine, and show-stopping getups. While I had some idea of ​​what Venus-inspired touches (Taurus’s ruling planet, ICYDK) should be peppered into my big day, I also turned to Lisa Stardust, New York-based astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage due out this May and The Astrology Deck: Your Guide to the Meanings and Myths of the Cosmos due out this August, to figure out what details would make my future husband and I feel more in our ahem, element.

According to Stardust, when planning your wedding, your zodiac sign can help you find the best date, location, scenery, flowers, and food. Because every sign has a distinct personality, aesthetic, and approach to events, those vibes will likely be involved in all your wedding-decision making. For Taurus, “the most extravagant sign of the zodiac,” Stardust suggests putting food, desserts, liquor, and floral arrangements first. Incorporating earthy tones, plants, and greenery can also help a Bull feel more relaxed on a particularly stressful day.

With Stardust’s advice in mind, wedding planning became less of a chore and more of an exercise at just how Taurus-y my fiancé and I could be. (Turns out, the answer is very.) Because our extravagance is still restricted by a budget, we’re diverting our cash flow to our top three Taurus-driven priorities.

A Party Is Only As Good As Its Food

Taurus are stereotyped as food-obsessed, but what can I say? I judge every wedding I’ve been to based on one criteria alone: ​​how good the meal was (and the hors d’oeuvres, and cake, and cocktails). Cookie-cutter apps and bland entrees that left me heading to a McDonald’s drive thru after the nuptials still haunt my dreams, and I do not want that experience for my guests. My fiancé mostly cares that we have good booze. Fortunately, we’ve found the perfect happy medium with a popular local winery known for its exquisite eats.

Passed apps and a choice of three entrees won’t be enough to satisfy our Bullish appetites though; we need some extra foodie touches. While the venue will provide unlimited wine, we’ve also chosen to up our alcohol game with an Aperol spritz bar to spotlight our favorite cocktail.

It only gets more extra from there. We’ll be adding a French Fry bar with multiple dipping sauces, of course, but our ultimate wedding dream has always been to have a three-tiered cheese “cake,” sitting at the center of our banquet in all its stinky glory. No, not a cheesecake — just wheels of cheese stacked on top of each other like a layer cake. Yum. Murray’s Cheese is going to make that dream a reality with a selection of French and local favorites. We’ll still be serving a tiered red velvet cake for dessert, but the cheese “cake” will be the star of the show.

All the Earth Sign Vibes

Needless to say, after planning the menu, there isn’t much budget left over for decor, so we’ve looked for creative ways to create our minimalist-earthy environment. Taurus is an earth sign, meaning that greens, browns, and all things natural = bliss. Fortunately, the venue will do a lot of the heavy lifting with a vintage farmhouse interior, oak barrel room, and succulent wall. But to keep with the earthy theme, we’ve opted for invitations designed with soft greenery and florals alongside hand-crafted wooden signage with faux-flower borders to place throughout the space.

If my inner Taurus goddess had no financial restrictions, I would curate my very own Garden of Eden within the space, but instead, we’ve settled for dried flower centerpieces we can later use to decorate our apartment. While I still intend to carry a fresh flower bouquet, putting dried flowers everywhere else is a huge money saver.

That Dramatic Wedding Dress Moment

My fiancé and I agreed we’d choose our outfits separately, and so far, creating a look with the earthy extravagance I want has been a bit of a challenge. While I don’t have my dress yet, I’ve already got my eye on a few nymph-like accessories fit for a Taurus queen. Since I never fully mastered walking in heels, I’m going with pale blue mules with embroidered floral details and a modest heel. Tauruses love both comfort and beauty, and these fit the bill. And although I love myself a flower crown, I’m keeping it more minimal with an understated bridal vine woven throughout my hair. My earrings will be more luxe with clustered crystals, but I’m bringing back in the earthy vibes with a vine-shaped cuff featuring enameled blooms and leaves.

Though we still have a few less-exciting things to check off our planning list (hello, seating charts), synthesizing our wedding down into these three main priorities that resonate with our Taurus spirit has kept the process fun. By being so zodiac-driven, we know we’ll successfully craft a shared vision we won’t soon forget … even if we overdo it on the wine.

