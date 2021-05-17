“I’m only ten years old. I can’t deal with this anymore.”

“Do you see all this? What do you expect me to do? Fix it? I am only ten years old. I can’t deal with this anymore“With these words, a Gazaiti girl explained the situation last Sunday after a week of bombing by Israel on the Palestinian region of the Gaza Strip.

“I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people, but I can’t. I don’t even know what to do,” explains this Middle East Eye Palestinian girl at just 10 years old. “I would do anything for my people, but I don’t know what to do. I’m only 10 years old.”.

In a video that already has more than 11 million views on Twitter, the young woman asked on the verge of tears “Why do we deserve this? What have we done for this?” “My family says they just hate us”She answers herself before the attentive gaze of other children who passed by, “do you see all the children around me? They are just children, why send them a missile and kill them? It’s not fair.”

The Israeli Army bombed the Gaza Strip intensively in the early hours of this Monday – the eighth day of the conflict, where 42 civilians were killed on Sunday, while Hamas and Islamic Jihad militias fired their rockets at towns near the Israeli border, while the UN Security Council showed its inability to deliver a message due to the solid support of the United States for the Israeli theses.

This morning 54 Israeli fighters attacked nine homes of senior officials of the Islamist movement Hamas and 15 kilometers of underground tunnel network, known as “Metro”, in which he assures that the high command of the Islamist militias, the main targets of the Israeli military offensives, are hiding.

However, the conflict is taking a heavy toll on the civilian population of the overcrowded Gaza Strip, where at least their lives have so far been lost. 197 Palestinians, including 58 minors and 34 women, and the injured exceed 1,235, according to data from the Gazati Ministry of Health.

Among the ranks of the militants, Israel estimates that it has killed 75 from Hamas and “dozens” from the Islamic Jihad in its multiple attacks.

On the side of Israel this Sunday there were no deaths. Up to now, 10 people died: eight – including two minors – from rocket impacts, and two after falling when they ran for cover. Almost 300 Israelis were also injured.

Netanyahu’s Calm and Warning Attempts

On Sunday, the seventh day of the worst escalation of the war since 2014, there was a constant exchange of fire between the militias and the Israeli Army, without official details of progress towards a possible truce that the US and other actors seek to promote in the region.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stressed that the priority is to stop the violence as soon as possible in the area. Hady Amr, envoy of US President Joe Biden, who seeks to defuse the situation, is scheduled to meet today with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who only rules in parts of the occupied West Bank.

To that board, it is added that the United States has no direct contact with the Islamist movement Hamas, which governs Gaza, considering it a terrorist organization.

While diplomatic parties seek peaceful ways out of this unequal conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged this Sunday to continue retaliatory attacks against Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which launched more than 3,150 rockets since last Monday. Of these, 460 missed and fell within the enclave, and the majority that reached Israeli territory were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, with an effectiveness of 90%.

Netanyahu assured that Israel demands that Hamas pay “very high prices for its intolerable aggression” and warned that the current campaign “will still take time.”

Israel destroyed 76 buildings and damaged 725 homes in Gaza

Over the past eight days, the Israeli Army bombardments in Gaza “have destroyed 76 buildings”, some 725 homes. “have suffered significant damage” and another 4,134 “minor damage”, according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Schools, roads and other infrastructure were also damaged.

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) reported that more than 38,000 people took refuge in their schools after evacuating their homes for fear of air strikes.

Egypt opened the Rafah crossing, which connects Gaza with the Egyptian Sinai, this weekend to transport wounded Palestinians to their hospitals by ambulance, and some European countries are trying to evacuate Palestinians with dual nationality living in the enclave.