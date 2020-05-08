In a conversation with Filippo Inzaghi, on a social network, former defender Paolo Maldini commented that he does not intend to pursue a coaching career, as well as his former teammates in Italy: Nesta, Gattuso and Inzaghi. Current Milan sporting director and club legend, he does not want to build a career on the edge of the field and intends to work only at the heart.

Maldini remains as sporting director of Milan since 2019 alongside former player Zvonimir Boban (.)

In addition, Paolo justified his choice of being a manager when he recalled his father’s coaching career, Cesare Maldini, who ran several clubs, as well as Italy’s teams at the 1998 World Cup and Paraguay at the 2002 world cup.

– It was something I never wanted. I saw the life my father led and the way the hair color of some of my friends changed [risos]. I was not going to finish my playing career in one place and pack my bags to walk from side to side – he said.

Throughout his career, the 51-year-old former player participated in 902 games wearing the red-black shirt and scored 33 goals. There were seven Italian Championship titles, five Italian Super Cups, five Champions League and UEFA Super Cups, as well as two Intercontinental Cups, two Italian Cups and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Maldini, who in 1995 was voted FIFA’s second best player in the world, swore love to Milan during the conversation. In addition to his brilliant career for the Italian club, the former defender was one of the highlights of the Italian team when he competed in four World Cups: 1990, 1994, 1998 and 2002.

– I will only work on Milan’s management structure. I will not do it in any other club – he concluded.

